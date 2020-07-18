2165 N Milwaukee Avenue

Amenities

2nd floor, above retail storefront, Milwaukee and Rockwell, 3BR/1BA, Available NOW! GUT REHAB! CONDO QUALITY! Between Western and California Blue Line stops and all of your favorite Logan Square/Bucktown hot spots lies this incredibly sunny corner beauty! Features original hardwood floors, doors, and trim throughout, all brand new windows, central air, and in-unit laundry! Brand new stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen with quartz counters, too! (Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave). STRONG applications, please - great credit and minimum 2 years rental history needed per applicant! No eviction or bankrupcty records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, $200 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. No 3rd party applications accepted. No pets. No smoking in unit. Tenants pay all utilities. Section 8 applicants welcome. Parking available for $150/mo Available now