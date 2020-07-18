All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:29 PM

2165 N Milwaukee Avenue

2165 North Milwaukee Avenue · (773) 697-4474
Location

2165 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
2nd floor, above retail storefront, Milwaukee and Rockwell, 3BR/1BA, Available NOW! GUT REHAB! CONDO QUALITY! Between Western and California Blue Line stops and all of your favorite Logan Square/Bucktown hot spots lies this incredibly sunny corner beauty! Features original hardwood floors, doors, and trim throughout, all brand new windows, central air, and in-unit laundry! Brand new stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen with quartz counters, too! (Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave). STRONG applications, please - great credit and minimum 2 years rental history needed per applicant! No eviction or bankrupcty records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, $200 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. No 3rd party applications accepted. No pets. No smoking in unit. Tenants pay all utilities. Section 8 applicants welcome. Parking available for $150/mo Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 N Milwaukee Avenue have any available units?
2165 N Milwaukee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2165 N Milwaukee Avenue have?
Some of 2165 N Milwaukee Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2165 N Milwaukee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2165 N Milwaukee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 N Milwaukee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2165 N Milwaukee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2165 N Milwaukee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2165 N Milwaukee Avenue offers parking.
Does 2165 N Milwaukee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2165 N Milwaukee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 N Milwaukee Avenue have a pool?
No, 2165 N Milwaukee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2165 N Milwaukee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2165 N Milwaukee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 N Milwaukee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2165 N Milwaukee Avenue has units with dishwashers.
