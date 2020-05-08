All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 216 N May St 404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
216 N May St 404
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

216 N May St 404

216 North May Street · (773) 603-5520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

216 North May Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 404 · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BED 2 BATH WEST LOOP LOFT!!!!!! - Property Id: 283003

The newly renovated Drum House Lofts located at 216 N. May have three bedrooms and two full baths. All units have high ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed brick, and full kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Large windows throughout provide ample light and brightness. All units are equipped with central air and gas forced heat. Convenient app operated in-unit laundry. Also has a security alarm. Don't miss out on these spectacular lofts! Cats are welcome!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283003
Property Id 283003

(RLNE5789368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 N May St 404 have any available units?
216 N May St 404 has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 N May St 404 have?
Some of 216 N May St 404's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 N May St 404 currently offering any rent specials?
216 N May St 404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 N May St 404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 N May St 404 is pet friendly.
Does 216 N May St 404 offer parking?
No, 216 N May St 404 does not offer parking.
Does 216 N May St 404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 N May St 404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 N May St 404 have a pool?
No, 216 N May St 404 does not have a pool.
Does 216 N May St 404 have accessible units?
No, 216 N May St 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 216 N May St 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 N May St 404 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 216 N May St 404?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
2051 N Sedgwick
2051 N Sedgwick St
Chicago, IL 60614
Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments
7643 S Stewart Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
1849 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue
5504 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
850 Lake Shore Drive
850 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60611
Aurelien
833 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity