216 N May St 404

3 BED 2 BATH WEST LOOP LOFT!!!!!! - Property Id: 283003



The newly renovated Drum House Lofts located at 216 N. May have three bedrooms and two full baths. All units have high ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed brick, and full kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Large windows throughout provide ample light and brightness. All units are equipped with central air and gas forced heat. Convenient app operated in-unit laundry. Also has a security alarm. Don't miss out on these spectacular lofts! Cats are welcome!

