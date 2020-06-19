All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2159 W Adams St 1

2159 West Adams Street · (773) 313-5099
Location

2159 West Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
3 Bed/2 Bath with IN UNIT W/D and Parking Included - Property Id: 275354

Stunning condo quality new construction, three bedroom/2 baths near the Tri-Taylor/Medical District area, with easy access to I-290, University of Illinois at Chicago, and Blue Line! Beautiful finishes include quartz countertops, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and stove top, microwave. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and central air. Two full bathrooms, Master suite, fenced in front yard, laundry in unit and one parking space included! Two minute walk to blue line.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275354
Property Id 275354

(RLNE5763292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2159 W Adams St 1 have any available units?
2159 W Adams St 1 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2159 W Adams St 1 have?
Some of 2159 W Adams St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2159 W Adams St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2159 W Adams St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2159 W Adams St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2159 W Adams St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2159 W Adams St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2159 W Adams St 1 does offer parking.
Does 2159 W Adams St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2159 W Adams St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2159 W Adams St 1 have a pool?
No, 2159 W Adams St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2159 W Adams St 1 have accessible units?
No, 2159 W Adams St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2159 W Adams St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2159 W Adams St 1 has units with dishwashers.
