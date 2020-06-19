2157 N Avers

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Logan Square vintage 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Large living room area, formal dining, hardwood floors throughout, NEW White Shaker kitchen cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, designer bathroom appointments, in-unit laundry, storage. $50 gas utility charge. 1 garage parking space available $75. Comes with three AC window units.

Logan Square Vintage 2 flat. Features large 3 and 2 bedroom units. 2015 full gut rehab. Garage parking availability, storage, in-unit laundry

Boasting gorgeous boulevards and a constantly expanding selection of restaurants and bars, Logan Square is one of the city's trendiest neighborhoods, balancing family-friendly amenities with a thriving nightlife. Walk along Milwaukee Avenue and you'll find cocktail bars and gastropubs as well as dive bars and late night eateries, all packed with young crowds watching local bands or playing vintage arcade games. The variety of diversions present in Logan Square attracts record lovers, musicians, pinball wizards and dining aficionados to this scenic section of Chicago.