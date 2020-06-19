All apartments in Chicago
2157 N Avers

2157 North Avers Avenue · (708) 296-3801
Location

2157 North Avers Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Logan Square vintage 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Large living room area, formal dining, hardwood floors throughout, NEW White Shaker kitchen cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, designer bathroom appointments, in-unit laundry, storage. $50 gas utility charge. 1 garage parking space available $75. Comes with three AC window units.
Logan Square Vintage 2 flat. Features large 3 and 2 bedroom units. 2015 full gut rehab. Garage parking availability, storage, in-unit laundry
Boasting gorgeous boulevards and a constantly expanding selection of restaurants and bars, Logan Square is one of the city's trendiest neighborhoods, balancing family-friendly amenities with a thriving nightlife. Walk along Milwaukee Avenue and you'll find cocktail bars and gastropubs as well as dive bars and late night eateries, all packed with young crowds watching local bands or playing vintage arcade games. The variety of diversions present in Logan Square attracts record lovers, musicians, pinball wizards and dining aficionados to this scenic section of Chicago.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2157 N Avers have any available units?
2157 N Avers has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2157 N Avers have?
Some of 2157 N Avers's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2157 N Avers currently offering any rent specials?
2157 N Avers isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2157 N Avers pet-friendly?
Yes, 2157 N Avers is pet friendly.
Does 2157 N Avers offer parking?
Yes, 2157 N Avers does offer parking.
Does 2157 N Avers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2157 N Avers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2157 N Avers have a pool?
No, 2157 N Avers does not have a pool.
Does 2157 N Avers have accessible units?
No, 2157 N Avers does not have accessible units.
Does 2157 N Avers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2157 N Avers has units with dishwashers.
