2153 Division

Brilliant two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Ukrainian Village features updated kitchen with breakfast bar, white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, spacious living and dining area, central heat and air, large bedrooms, great closet space, updated bathroom, in unit laundry, hardwood floors, pets are welcome, and one parking spot included. Steps to Division Street bars, restaurants, and nightlife! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease