2153 Division
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:31 PM

2153 Division

2153 W Division St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2153 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Brilliant two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Ukrainian Village features updated kitchen with breakfast bar, white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, spacious living and dining area, central heat and air, large bedrooms, great closet space, updated bathroom, in unit laundry, hardwood floors, pets are welcome, and one parking spot included. Steps to Division Street bars, restaurants, and nightlife! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2153 Division have any available units?
2153 Division has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2153 Division have?
Some of 2153 Division's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2153 Division currently offering any rent specials?
2153 Division isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2153 Division pet-friendly?
Yes, 2153 Division is pet friendly.
Does 2153 Division offer parking?
Yes, 2153 Division does offer parking.
Does 2153 Division have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2153 Division does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2153 Division have a pool?
No, 2153 Division does not have a pool.
Does 2153 Division have accessible units?
No, 2153 Division does not have accessible units.
Does 2153 Division have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2153 Division has units with dishwashers.
