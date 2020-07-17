2150 N Central Park Ave 1S

Amenities

Unit 1S Available 09/01/20 Recently rehabbed 2 bed / 1 bath in Logan! - Property Id: 264184



This unit was renovated within the last year. Everything was brand new prior to this last lease. Includes a dishwasher, and plenty of storage space. There is hardwood flooring throughout the unit, large windows, spacious rooms, and an updated bathroom. There is a washer and dryer in the unit and central air/ heat.



Pics are of a similar unit. Video available upon request. No in person showings due to covid (unit is occupied).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2150-n-central-park-ave-chicago-il-unit-1s/264184

