Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2150 N Central Park Ave 1S

2150 North Central Park Avenue · (612) 419-1006
Location

2150 North Central Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1S · Avail. Sep 1

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Unit 1S Available 09/01/20 Recently rehabbed 2 bed / 1 bath in Logan! - Property Id: 264184

This unit was renovated within the last year. Everything was brand new prior to this last lease. Includes a dishwasher, and plenty of storage space. There is hardwood flooring throughout the unit, large windows, spacious rooms, and an updated bathroom. There is a washer and dryer in the unit and central air/ heat.

Pics are of a similar unit. Video available upon request. No in person showings due to covid (unit is occupied).
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 N Central Park Ave 1S have any available units?
2150 N Central Park Ave 1S has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 N Central Park Ave 1S have?
Some of 2150 N Central Park Ave 1S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 N Central Park Ave 1S currently offering any rent specials?
2150 N Central Park Ave 1S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 N Central Park Ave 1S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 N Central Park Ave 1S is pet friendly.
Does 2150 N Central Park Ave 1S offer parking?
No, 2150 N Central Park Ave 1S does not offer parking.
Does 2150 N Central Park Ave 1S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2150 N Central Park Ave 1S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 N Central Park Ave 1S have a pool?
No, 2150 N Central Park Ave 1S does not have a pool.
Does 2150 N Central Park Ave 1S have accessible units?
No, 2150 N Central Park Ave 1S does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 N Central Park Ave 1S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2150 N Central Park Ave 1S has units with dishwashers.
