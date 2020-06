Amenities

Step into this sun-filled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Lincoln Park. Located just next to the zoo, Lincoln Park and Lake Michigan you can experience all of Chicago's outdoor life. An open layout with a quartz counter top kitchen accompanies the updated bathroom and large bedroom. Western views allow for beautiful sunsets. Parking spot #14, heat and cable are included in your monthly rent. $250 non-refundable building move-in fee. $500 non-refundable move-in fee. No security deposit. Building has pet breed restrictions.