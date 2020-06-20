All apartments in Chicago
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2127 West Barry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath duplex up with ss appliances, dishwasher, w/d in unit!
Beautiful and updated duplex up in Roscoe Village. Three good-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, skylight for natural light, washer/dryer in unit, dedicated dining room, vaulted ceilings, central heat and ac, and beautiful outdoor space/deck. Available 6/1, in person showings can begin when shelter in place order is lifted. Listing manager has a video tour. No pets.

Amenities:
Outdoor Space, Dining Room, Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 West Barry Avenue have any available units?
2127 West Barry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 West Barry Avenue have?
Some of 2127 West Barry Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 West Barry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2127 West Barry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 West Barry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2127 West Barry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2127 West Barry Avenue offer parking?
No, 2127 West Barry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2127 West Barry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2127 West Barry Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 West Barry Avenue have a pool?
No, 2127 West Barry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2127 West Barry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2127 West Barry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 West Barry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2127 West Barry Avenue has units with dishwashers.
