2111 West Caton

Amenities
*TOP FLOOR* Gut Rehabbed* 1B/1B in Amazing Bucktown Location (2111-2117 Caton) Available July 1st OR August 1st* (Flexible) ***Virtual Tour Available*** Features: Top Floor Unit Secure Entry/Intercom System New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Laundry In Unit Hardwood Floors Central Heat and Air Quartz Countertops Breakfast Bar Subway Tile Backsplash Spacious Living Room Large Bedroom Great Closet Space Rehabbed Bathroom w/ Glass Shower Great Natural Light Both Private Garage and Outdoor Parking Available for Additional Cost! Professionally Managed Building No Security Deposit, Move in Fee Only Pet Friendly, No Restrictions **EXCELLENT LOCATION Less than 1 block to Milwaukee Ave Bus Stop 2 Blocks From Blue Line Stop @ Damen Steps from Bloomingdale (606) Trail, Shopping, Trendy Restaurants, Gyms, Parks and Much More! Please call/text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917
Terms: One year lease