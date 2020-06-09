All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

2111 West Caton

2111 West Caton Street · (630) 338-7917
Location

2111 West Caton Street, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*TOP FLOOR* Gut Rehabbed* 1B/1B in Amazing Bucktown Location (2111-2117 Caton) Available July 1st OR August 1st* (Flexible) ***Virtual Tour Available*** Features: Top Floor Unit Secure Entry/Intercom System New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Laundry In Unit Hardwood Floors Central Heat and Air Quartz Countertops Breakfast Bar Subway Tile Backsplash Spacious Living Room Large Bedroom Great Closet Space Rehabbed Bathroom w/ Glass Shower Great Natural Light Both Private Garage and Outdoor Parking Available for Additional Cost! Professionally Managed Building No Security Deposit, Move in Fee Only Pet Friendly, No Restrictions **EXCELLENT LOCATION Less than 1 block to Milwaukee Ave Bus Stop 2 Blocks From Blue Line Stop @ Damen Steps from Bloomingdale (606) Trail, Shopping, Trendy Restaurants, Gyms, Parks and Much More! Please call/text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 West Caton have any available units?
2111 West Caton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 West Caton have?
Some of 2111 West Caton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 West Caton currently offering any rent specials?
2111 West Caton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 West Caton pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 West Caton is pet friendly.
Does 2111 West Caton offer parking?
Yes, 2111 West Caton does offer parking.
Does 2111 West Caton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 West Caton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 West Caton have a pool?
No, 2111 West Caton does not have a pool.
Does 2111 West Caton have accessible units?
No, 2111 West Caton does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 West Caton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 West Caton has units with dishwashers.
