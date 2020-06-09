2111 West Caton

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*TOP FLOOR* Gut Rehabbed* 1B/1B in Amazing Bucktown Location (2111-2117 Caton) Available July 1st OR August 1st* (Flexible) ***Virtual Tour Available*** Features: Top Floor Unit Secure Entry/Intercom System New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Laundry In Unit Hardwood Floors Central Heat and Air Quartz Countertops Breakfast Bar Subway Tile Backsplash Spacious Living Room Large Bedroom Great Closet Space Rehabbed Bathroom w/ Glass Shower Great Natural Light Both Private Garage and Outdoor Parking Available for Additional Cost! Professionally Managed Building No Security Deposit, Move in Fee Only Pet Friendly, No Restrictions **EXCELLENT LOCATION Less than 1 block to Milwaukee Ave Bus Stop 2 Blocks From Blue Line Stop @ Damen Steps from Bloomingdale (606) Trail, Shopping, Trendy Restaurants, Gyms, Parks and Much More! Please call/text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917



Terms: One year lease