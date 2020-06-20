All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2108 South State Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2108 South State Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

2108 South State Street

2108 South State Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1719774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2108 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Spacious Two Bedroom in South Loop!
New Construction 2 Bedroom Apartment in the South Loop! Modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, great natural light, large living space, queen sized bedrooms, and hardwood floors. Laundry in-unit. Pet friendly. Great location close to transportation, grocery, nightlife and more. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building

Amenities:
New Construction, Dishwasher, Washer, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 South State Street have any available units?
2108 South State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 South State Street have?
Some of 2108 South State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 South State Street currently offering any rent specials?
2108 South State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 South State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 South State Street is pet friendly.
Does 2108 South State Street offer parking?
No, 2108 South State Street does not offer parking.
Does 2108 South State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 South State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 South State Street have a pool?
No, 2108 South State Street does not have a pool.
Does 2108 South State Street have accessible units?
No, 2108 South State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 South State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 South State Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2108 South State Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pepperland
1509 E 57th St
Chicago, IL 60637
215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St
Chicago, IL 60606
2756 N. Pine Grove
2756 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Roscoe
532 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside at Belmont Harbor
426 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity