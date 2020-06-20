2108 South State Street

Amenities
Spacious Two Bedroom in South Loop!
New Construction 2 Bedroom Apartment in the South Loop! Modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, great natural light, large living space, queen sized bedrooms, and hardwood floors. Laundry in-unit. Pet friendly. Great location close to transportation, grocery, nightlife and more. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building
Amenities:
New Construction, Dishwasher, Washer, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.