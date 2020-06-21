All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
2105-07 North Lawndale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2105-07 North Lawndale
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

2105-07 North Lawndale

2105 N Lawndale Ave · (847) 372-7517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2105 N Lawndale Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Logan Square- Gorgeous top floor all new modern rehab 3-bedroom with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, white granite countertops with large breakfast bar, hardwood floors throughout, full sized in-unit washer and dryer, central heat & air, and bedrooms to fit queen and king sized beds plus dressers! Garage parking space available for $100/mo. Available 7/1. Small dogs okay. 30 lb. weight limit, $40/mo. pet rent Breed restrictions may apply. Sq. Ft. to be measured by tenant. Equal Housing Opportunity

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2105-07 North Lawndale have any available units?
2105-07 North Lawndale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105-07 North Lawndale have?
Some of 2105-07 North Lawndale's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105-07 North Lawndale currently offering any rent specials?
2105-07 North Lawndale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105-07 North Lawndale pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105-07 North Lawndale is pet friendly.
Does 2105-07 North Lawndale offer parking?
Yes, 2105-07 North Lawndale does offer parking.
Does 2105-07 North Lawndale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105-07 North Lawndale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105-07 North Lawndale have a pool?
No, 2105-07 North Lawndale does not have a pool.
Does 2105-07 North Lawndale have accessible units?
No, 2105-07 North Lawndale does not have accessible units.
Does 2105-07 North Lawndale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105-07 North Lawndale has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

617 West Melrose St. Apt.
617 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd
1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
2454 N Southport
2454 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside 707
707 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideUptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College