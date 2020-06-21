2105-07 North Lawndale.

Amenities
Logan Square- Gorgeous top floor all new modern rehab 3-bedroom with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, white granite countertops with large breakfast bar, hardwood floors throughout, full sized in-unit washer and dryer, central heat & air, and bedrooms to fit queen and king sized beds plus dressers! Garage parking space available for $100/mo. Available 7/1. Small dogs okay. 30 lb. weight limit, $40/mo. pet rent Breed restrictions may apply. Sq. Ft. to be measured by tenant. Equal Housing Opportunity
Terms: One year lease