2105-07 North Lawndale.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Logan Square- Gorgeous top floor all new modern rehab 3-bedroom with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, white granite countertops with large breakfast bar, hardwood floors throughout, full sized in-unit washer and dryer, central heat & air, and bedrooms to fit queen and king sized beds plus dressers! Garage parking space available for $100/mo. Available 7/1. Small dogs okay. 30 lb. weight limit, $40/mo. pet rent Breed restrictions may apply. Sq. Ft. to be measured by tenant. Equal Housing Opportunity



Terms: One year lease