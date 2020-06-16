210 North Michigan

Amenities

Amazing Building Amenities Include: Resident-only state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio and on-demand cardio and weight training workouts Spacious Social Lounge with quiet work-friendly areas 41st-floor Study On-site concierge and 24-hour door staff 24-hour room service Heated outdoor relaxation pool with sundeck and lounge Urban rooftop with herb garden, grill stations, and fire pits. Chill catered parties and outdoor movie nights Unparalleled views of the city Game room with board games Atelier Studio and Tech Bar Rooftop movie nights 10,000 square foot urban rooftop and garden with bocce ball court Secure, indoor parking garage with valet parking for your guests Hospitality services like room service, valet dry cleaning services, and maid services Pet salon with grooming station and outdoor dog run Convenient bike storage with a tune-up station and bike share Storage and a secure package room with refrigerator and freezer for cold storage Wi-Fi in all common areas Apartment Features: Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliance package, gas range, garbage disposal, high gloss cabinetry, and quartz countertops Floor-to-ceiling windows with spectacular views Balconies in all corner units Spacious closets, including some walk-ins Full technology package in place all units pre-wired with 100mbps fiber for cable and internet, -and keyless entry system Washer/Dryer in unit Individually controlled heating and cooling Michigan at Lake



Terms: One year lease