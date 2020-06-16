All apartments in Chicago
210 North Michigan
210 North Michigan

210 North Michigan Avenue · (312) 725-4061
Location

210 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
key fob access
valet service
yoga
Amazing Building Amenities Include: Resident-only state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio and on-demand cardio and weight training workouts Spacious Social Lounge with quiet work-friendly areas 41st-floor Study On-site concierge and 24-hour door staff 24-hour room service Heated outdoor relaxation pool with sundeck and lounge Urban rooftop with herb garden, grill stations, and fire pits. Chill catered parties and outdoor movie nights Unparalleled views of the city Game room with board games Atelier Studio and Tech Bar Rooftop movie nights 10,000 square foot urban rooftop and garden with bocce ball court Secure, indoor parking garage with valet parking for your guests Hospitality services like room service, valet dry cleaning services, and maid services Pet salon with grooming station and outdoor dog run Convenient bike storage with a tune-up station and bike share Storage and a secure package room with refrigerator and freezer for cold storage Wi-Fi in all common areas Apartment Features: Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliance package, gas range, garbage disposal, high gloss cabinetry, and quartz countertops Floor-to-ceiling windows with spectacular views Balconies in all corner units Spacious closets, including some walk-ins Full technology package in place all units pre-wired with 100mbps fiber for cable and internet, -and keyless entry system Washer/Dryer in unit Individually controlled heating and cooling Michigan at Lake

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 North Michigan have any available units?
210 North Michigan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 North Michigan have?
Some of 210 North Michigan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 North Michigan currently offering any rent specials?
210 North Michigan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 North Michigan pet-friendly?
No, 210 North Michigan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 210 North Michigan offer parking?
Yes, 210 North Michigan does offer parking.
Does 210 North Michigan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 North Michigan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 North Michigan have a pool?
Yes, 210 North Michigan has a pool.
Does 210 North Michigan have accessible units?
No, 210 North Michigan does not have accessible units.
Does 210 North Michigan have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 North Michigan does not have units with dishwashers.
