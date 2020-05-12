All apartments in Chicago
21 West Chestnut Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:24 PM

21 West Chestnut Street

21 West Chestnut Street · (773) 631-8260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 West Chestnut Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 706A · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Move right into this prestigious, Gold Coast condo building featuring everything downtown has to offer! It is located in the heart of the Gold Coast, which is walking distance to upscale shopping and famous landmarks. The unit has an open eat-in kitchen featuring granite counters and hardwood flooring. The master suite, which includes a full bath, brings in abundant sunshine from the South. Luxurious amenities include a doorman, exercise room and business center. Garage parking is included in the rental amount. Schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 West Chestnut Street have any available units?
21 West Chestnut Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 West Chestnut Street have?
Some of 21 West Chestnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 West Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 West Chestnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 West Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 West Chestnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 21 West Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 21 West Chestnut Street does offer parking.
Does 21 West Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 West Chestnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 West Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 21 West Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 West Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 21 West Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 West Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 West Chestnut Street has units with dishwashers.
