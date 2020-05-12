21 West Chestnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities business center doorman gym parking garage

Move right into this prestigious, Gold Coast condo building featuring everything downtown has to offer! It is located in the heart of the Gold Coast, which is walking distance to upscale shopping and famous landmarks. The unit has an open eat-in kitchen featuring granite counters and hardwood flooring. The master suite, which includes a full bath, brings in abundant sunshine from the South. Luxurious amenities include a doorman, exercise room and business center. Garage parking is included in the rental amount. Schedule your private tour today!