21 E Division 2N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

21 E Division 2N

21 E Division St · (248) 416-2141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 E Division St, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2N · Avail. Jul 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit 2N Available 07/01/20 Great 1 Bed in Gold Coast - Property Id: 296222

Live in the heart of the prestigious Gold Coast neighborhood, steps from the lake and Oak Street beach plus great dining, shopping and nightlife. Our historic Greystone features several studio and one-bedroom apartments. Units feature hardwood floors throughout, great closet space, and open layouts. Laundry is located in the building, and no dogs please. Currently available is a brand new remodeled unit with fully gutted kitchens and baths. Stainless appliances, stone countertops, and laundry in unit! Bundled services fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.

Price:1995
Location:21 E Division
Available:7/1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296222
Property Id 296222

(RLNE5841855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 E Division 2N have any available units?
21 E Division 2N has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 E Division 2N have?
Some of 21 E Division 2N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 E Division 2N currently offering any rent specials?
21 E Division 2N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 E Division 2N pet-friendly?
No, 21 E Division 2N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 21 E Division 2N offer parking?
No, 21 E Division 2N does not offer parking.
Does 21 E Division 2N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 E Division 2N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 E Division 2N have a pool?
No, 21 E Division 2N does not have a pool.
Does 21 E Division 2N have accessible units?
No, 21 E Division 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 21 E Division 2N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 E Division 2N has units with dishwashers.
