21 E Division 2N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Unit 2N Available 07/01/20 Great 1 Bed in Gold Coast - Property Id: 296222



Live in the heart of the prestigious Gold Coast neighborhood, steps from the lake and Oak Street beach plus great dining, shopping and nightlife. Our historic Greystone features several studio and one-bedroom apartments. Units feature hardwood floors throughout, great closet space, and open layouts. Laundry is located in the building, and no dogs please. Currently available is a brand new remodeled unit with fully gutted kitchens and baths. Stainless appliances, stone countertops, and laundry in unit! Bundled services fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.



Price:1995

Location:21 E Division

Available:7/1

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296222

Property Id 296222



(RLNE5841855)