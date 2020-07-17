All apartments in Chicago
2073 N Milwaukee Ave 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2073 N Milwaukee Ave 1

2073 North Milwaukee Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

2073 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2073 N MILWAUKEE, #1 - Property Id: 318112

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!
July 1st move in. This amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath in Logan Square is a full gut renovation with new appliances and open kitchen/living area. All bedrooms same size 10 x 12 ft ideal for roommates! 2 huge bathrooms! Parking included in a 2 car garage! Central A/C and Heat with in unit laundry and 10 x 10 ft. balcony! Commercial property below so you can listen to music/tv as loud as you like after 6pm. Transportation: Bus across street or a 3 minute walk to Blue line, since so close you will hear train passing by muffled throughout unit. Owners have installed heavy duty windows. Restaurants/Stores/Nightlife(Once back to normal): Across the street from Walgreens/Concord Music Hall(Robin Williams mural), Starbucks and the famous Margies Candies. Downtown Buck town 10 min walk Downtown Wicker Park 15 min walk. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Garage, Balcony, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2073-n-milwaukee-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/318112
Property Id 318112

(RLNE5940620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

