2073 N Milwaukee Ave 1

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!

July 1st move in. This amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath in Logan Square is a full gut renovation with new appliances and open kitchen/living area. All bedrooms same size 10 x 12 ft ideal for roommates! 2 huge bathrooms! Parking included in a 2 car garage! Central A/C and Heat with in unit laundry and 10 x 10 ft. balcony! Commercial property below so you can listen to music/tv as loud as you like after 6pm. Transportation: Bus across street or a 3 minute walk to Blue line, since so close you will hear train passing by muffled throughout unit. Owners have installed heavy duty windows. Restaurants/Stores/Nightlife(Once back to normal): Across the street from Walgreens/Concord Music Hall(Robin Williams mural), Starbucks and the famous Margies Candies. Downtown Buck town 10 min walk Downtown Wicker Park 15 min walk. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty



