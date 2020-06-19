2065 North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647 Logan Square
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath duplex. 1 onsite parking spot INCLUDED! One of the bedrooms is currently being used as an office but can be easily converted back. In unit washer/dryer. Central AC/Heat. Corner unit not situated on Kedzie. Very quiet. Loads of sunlight from large windows. Secure gated building. Private outdoor space off living room. Huge master bath and walk in closet in master bedroom. Only shares 1 wall with neighboring unit: Very quiet!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
