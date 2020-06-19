All apartments in Chicago
2065 North Kedzie Avenue

2065 North Kedzie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2065 North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath duplex. 1 onsite parking spot INCLUDED! One of the bedrooms is currently being used as an office but can be easily converted back. In unit washer/dryer. Central AC/Heat. Corner unit not situated on Kedzie. Very quiet. Loads of sunlight from large windows. Secure gated building. Private outdoor space off living room. Huge master bath and walk in closet in master bedroom. Only shares 1 wall with neighboring unit: Very quiet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2065 North Kedzie Avenue have any available units?
2065 North Kedzie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2065 North Kedzie Avenue have?
Some of 2065 North Kedzie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2065 North Kedzie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2065 North Kedzie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2065 North Kedzie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2065 North Kedzie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2065 North Kedzie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2065 North Kedzie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2065 North Kedzie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2065 North Kedzie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2065 North Kedzie Avenue have a pool?
No, 2065 North Kedzie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2065 North Kedzie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2065 North Kedzie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2065 North Kedzie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2065 North Kedzie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
