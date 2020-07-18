All apartments in Chicago
2059 North SHEFFIELD Avenue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:22 PM

2059 North SHEFFIELD Avenue

2059 North Sheffield Avenue · (773) 281-8844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2059 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Washer/dryer in this unit...LARGE, vintage beauty in awesome Lincoln Park/DePaul location. Central A/C 3 bedroom. HUGE REMODELED KITCHEN, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Large living room with exposed brick decorative fireplace plus gracious formal dining room. Updated bath. Hardwood floors. Large wood sun deck over garage. updated bath, good size bedrooms. Ceiling fans. Steps away from redline & Armitage nightlife, starbucks, walk to Depaul. A must see!! You won't believe it! Tenant occupied. August 1 occupancy, need 24 hour notice for showings, thanks for wearing a mask. INDOOR GARAGE available For $175.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

