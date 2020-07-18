2059 North SHEFFIELD Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Washer/dryer in this unit...LARGE, vintage beauty in awesome Lincoln Park/DePaul location. Central A/C 3 bedroom. HUGE REMODELED KITCHEN, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Large living room with exposed brick decorative fireplace plus gracious formal dining room. Updated bath. Hardwood floors. Large wood sun deck over garage. updated bath, good size bedrooms. Ceiling fans. Steps away from redline & Armitage nightlife, starbucks, walk to Depaul. A must see!! You won't believe it! Tenant occupied. August 1 occupancy, need 24 hour notice for showings, thanks for wearing a mask. INDOOR GARAGE available For $175.