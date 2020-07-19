2050 N Clark St # 505

Amenities
Gorgeous 1BR/1BA luxury penthouse - Don't miss out - Property Id: 310134
Come view this gorgeous 1BR/1BA luxury penthouse unit in the new development @ TwentyFifty Lincoln Park. This 770sqft apartment features a unique and open layout and high end finishes and fixtures. The modern gourmet kitchen has Quartz countertops and professional grade stainless steel appliances. The bedroom can accommodate a good amount of furniture and also has custom Elfa closets. Other features to note are the wood plank flooring throughout, 10' ceilings, Nest thermostat, central heat & AC, and full sized in-unit laundry. Tenants will enjoy having access to the park, zoo and lake, all which are within walking distance. The building has secured, high-tech entry, package receiving, bike and everyday storage. Garage parking is available and pets are negotiable.
