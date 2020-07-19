All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2050 N Clark St # 505

2050 North Clark Street · (773) 297-3974
Location

2050 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2750 · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
package receiving
Gorgeous 1BR/1BA luxury penthouse - Don't miss out - Property Id: 310134

Come view this gorgeous 1BR/1BA luxury penthouse unit in the new development @ TwentyFifty Lincoln Park. This 770sqft apartment features a unique and open layout and high end finishes and fixtures. The modern gourmet kitchen has Quartz countertops and professional grade stainless steel appliances. The bedroom can accommodate a good amount of furniture and also has custom Elfa closets. Other features to note are the wood plank flooring throughout, 10' ceilings, Nest thermostat, central heat & AC, and full sized in-unit laundry. Tenants will enjoy having access to the park, zoo and lake, all which are within walking distance. The building has secured, high-tech entry, package receiving, bike and everyday storage. Garage parking is available and pets are negotiable.
Property Id 310134

(RLNE5938132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 N Clark St # 505 have any available units?
2050 N Clark St # 505 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 N Clark St # 505 have?
Some of 2050 N Clark St # 505's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 N Clark St # 505 currently offering any rent specials?
2050 N Clark St # 505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 N Clark St # 505 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2050 N Clark St # 505 is pet friendly.
Does 2050 N Clark St # 505 offer parking?
Yes, 2050 N Clark St # 505 offers parking.
Does 2050 N Clark St # 505 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2050 N Clark St # 505 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 N Clark St # 505 have a pool?
No, 2050 N Clark St # 505 does not have a pool.
Does 2050 N Clark St # 505 have accessible units?
No, 2050 N Clark St # 505 does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 N Clark St # 505 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 N Clark St # 505 has units with dishwashers.
