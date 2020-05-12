All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2044 West Farragut Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2044 West Farragut Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

2044 West Farragut Avenue

2044 West Farragut Avenue · (312) 880-9890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2044 West Farragut Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 3N · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
44 West Farragut Avenue Apt #3N, Chicago, IL 60625 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Natasha Murphy, EXIT Strategy Realty, (312) 880-9890. Available from: 06/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Brewery lovers dream! Walk to Half Acre and Spiteful Breweries! Large 1 bedroom available ASAP! Hardwood floors & granite countertops. Walking distance to Lincoln Square, Ravenswood & Andersonville shops and restaurants, and 1 block from Winnemac Park! Coin Laundry in the basement and a large walk-in storage closet. No security deposit, just a non-refundable $350 Administrative Fee. Non-refundable $350 cat fee per cat. No dogs. Walk-through video available upon request. Schedule your showing today! Natasha Murphy EXIT Strategy Realty 2235 W North Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 312-880-9890 Natasha@NicholasRyanRealEstate.com [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3569975 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 West Farragut Avenue have any available units?
2044 West Farragut Avenue has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2044 West Farragut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2044 West Farragut Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 West Farragut Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2044 West Farragut Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2044 West Farragut Avenue offer parking?
No, 2044 West Farragut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2044 West Farragut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2044 West Farragut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 West Farragut Avenue have a pool?
No, 2044 West Farragut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2044 West Farragut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2044 West Farragut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 West Farragut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2044 West Farragut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2044 West Farragut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2044 West Farragut Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2044 West Farragut Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

6236 S Artesian
6236 S Artesian Ave
Chicago, IL 60629
3521 N Wilton
3521 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
847 W Wellington
847 West Wellington Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2200 W Foster Ave
2200 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
Carriage House Lofts
1545 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60610
2256 N Cleveland Ave
2256 N Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
100 West Chestnut Apartments
100 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity