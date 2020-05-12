2044 West Farragut Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

44 West Farragut Avenue Apt #3N, Chicago, IL 60625 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Natasha Murphy, EXIT Strategy Realty, (312) 880-9890. Available from: 06/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Brewery lovers dream! Walk to Half Acre and Spiteful Breweries! Large 1 bedroom available ASAP! Hardwood floors & granite countertops. Walking distance to Lincoln Square, Ravenswood & Andersonville shops and restaurants, and 1 block from Winnemac Park! Coin Laundry in the basement and a large walk-in storage closet. No security deposit, just a non-refundable $350 Administrative Fee. Non-refundable $350 cat fee per cat. No dogs. Walk-through video available upon request. Schedule your showing today! Natasha Murphy EXIT Strategy Realty 2235 W North Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 312-880-9890 Natasha@NicholasRyanRealEstate.com [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3569975 ]