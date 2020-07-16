All apartments in Chicago
2024 South WABASH Avenue.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:27 AM

2024 South WABASH Avenue

2024 South Wabash Avenue · (773) 316-5781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2024 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$1,675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
1 bdrm loft flooded with light, 12' ceilings for added spaciousness and in unit laundry! Updated kitchen with nice stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops/oak cabinets and bamboo hardwood floors throughout! Extra features include south facing balcony and gas fireplace. Cable, Internet and Garage parking included! Commuters rejoice: Steps to Red/Green Line, 1-55 & 90/94, LSD, Lake Michigan and fabulous South Loop nightlife! **CABLE AND PARKING INCLUDED IN THE RENT!** AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST ONE MONTH'S RENT SECURITY DEPOSIT! $45 Application Fee (per person). No previous evictions. Must have 650+ Credit. Tenants pay for gas, heat and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2024 South WABASH Avenue have any available units?
2024 South WABASH Avenue has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 South WABASH Avenue have?
Some of 2024 South WABASH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 South WABASH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2024 South WABASH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 South WABASH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2024 South WABASH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2024 South WABASH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2024 South WABASH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2024 South WABASH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2024 South WABASH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 South WABASH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2024 South WABASH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2024 South WABASH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2024 South WABASH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 South WABASH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 South WABASH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

