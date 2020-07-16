2024 South WABASH Avenue.

Amenities

1 bdrm loft flooded with light, 12' ceilings for added spaciousness and in unit laundry! Updated kitchen with nice stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops/oak cabinets and bamboo hardwood floors throughout! Extra features include south facing balcony and gas fireplace. Cable, Internet and Garage parking included! Commuters rejoice: Steps to Red/Green Line, 1-55 & 90/94, LSD, Lake Michigan and fabulous South Loop nightlife! **CABLE AND PARKING INCLUDED IN THE RENT!** AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST ONE MONTH'S RENT SECURITY DEPOSIT! $45 Application Fee (per person). No previous evictions. Must have 650+ Credit. Tenants pay for gas, heat and electric.