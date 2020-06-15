All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2023 North Kenmore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2023 North Kenmore Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

2023 North Kenmore Avenue

2023 North Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2023 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious and Clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex -down in an Unbeatable Lincoln Park Location! Features include: private entrance, oversized windows in living room, high ceilings, open concept kitchen/ living and dining area, one bedroom up, and 2 bedrooms, family room and office in lower level! Just 1.5 blocks to The Brown Line at Sheffield and Armitage, and all of the area amenities: Boutique Shops, Coffee Shops and restaurants! On site laundry, common rooftop deck over a garage, and more! Garage parking also available for $150 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 North Kenmore Avenue have any available units?
2023 North Kenmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2023 North Kenmore Avenue have?
Some of 2023 North Kenmore Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 North Kenmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2023 North Kenmore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 North Kenmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2023 North Kenmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2023 North Kenmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2023 North Kenmore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2023 North Kenmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 North Kenmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 North Kenmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 2023 North Kenmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2023 North Kenmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2023 North Kenmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 North Kenmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2023 North Kenmore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4721 S. Ellis Avenue
4721 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60644
933 W FLETCHER 1F
933 West Fletcher Street
Chicago, IL 60657
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl
Chicago, IL 60661
2920-26 North Burling
2920 N Burling St
Chicago, IL 60657
2455 West Logan Blvd
2455 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
11 W. Division
11 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College