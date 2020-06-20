2014 West Wabansia Avenue

Amenities

Wonderful 2bed/2ba timber loft for rent in prime Bucktown/Wicker Park location. Features high ceilings and natural light throughout. Very spacious floorplan. Newly refinished hardwood floors, timber ceilings and exposed brick walls. New ss kitchen appliances just installed. In-unit washer/dryer. Olivia's Market located downstairs. Steps from Damen shopping, the 606 Trail, Blue Line, and nightlife & dining. $350 non-refundable move-in fee in lieu of a security deposit. Pet friendly w/ additional fee. Available immediately!



