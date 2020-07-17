All apartments in Chicago
201 N Westshore Dr

201 North Westshore Drive · (704) 206-9918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 North Westshore Drive, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3250 · Avail. now

$3,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
internet access
Lancaster Condo Fully Furnished - Property Id: 56605

This very large one-bedroom, one bath fully furnished luxury condominium in Chicago's award winning Lakeshore East development is ready for your corporate rental, featuring great park views and city views through its floor to ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and W/D in unit. The area's master plan won the 2002 American Institute of Architects National Honor Award for Regional and Urban Design; and the park and area have won numerous awards.

You can easily walk to Lakeshore East Park, Millennium Park, the Navy Pier, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Magnificent Mile, the AON Center, the Chicago River Walk, including the Adler Planetarium and Shedd Aquarium.

Please call 704-206-9918 now, we look forward to your stay and know you will enjoy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/201-n-westshore-dr-chicago-il/56605
Property Id 56605

(RLNE5949958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 N Westshore Dr have any available units?
201 N Westshore Dr has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 N Westshore Dr have?
Some of 201 N Westshore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 N Westshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
201 N Westshore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 N Westshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 201 N Westshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 201 N Westshore Dr offer parking?
No, 201 N Westshore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 201 N Westshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 N Westshore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 N Westshore Dr have a pool?
No, 201 N Westshore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 201 N Westshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 201 N Westshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 201 N Westshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 N Westshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
