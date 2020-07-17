Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym hot tub internet access

Lancaster Condo Fully Furnished - Property Id: 56605



This very large one-bedroom, one bath fully furnished luxury condominium in Chicago's award winning Lakeshore East development is ready for your corporate rental, featuring great park views and city views through its floor to ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and W/D in unit. The area's master plan won the 2002 American Institute of Architects National Honor Award for Regional and Urban Design; and the park and area have won numerous awards.



You can easily walk to Lakeshore East Park, Millennium Park, the Navy Pier, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Magnificent Mile, the AON Center, the Chicago River Walk, including the Adler Planetarium and Shedd Aquarium.



Please call 704-206-9918 now, we look forward to your stay and know you will enjoy.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/201-n-westshore-dr-chicago-il/56605

