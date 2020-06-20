2004 W 19th St 1F

Amenities

Unit 1F Available 07/01/20 Rehabbed apartment 1 block from Pink line - Property Id: 279228



Freshly rehabbed two bed, one bath apartment in great Pilsen location, feet from Harrison Park and one block north of the Damen Pink Line (five stops to the Loop.) Southern exposure with great natural light. High ceilings, brand new flooring, cabinets, and appliances, including dishwasher and in unit washer/ dryer. Large 1000 sq ft basement storage area included, accessible from the unit. The picture of the kitchen is from another project from the developer. More pictures coming soon.

No Pets Allowed



