2004 W 19th St 1F
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2004 W 19th St 1F

2004 West 19th Street · (312) 401-2346
Location

2004 West 19th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1F · Avail. Jul 1

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Property Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit 1F Available 07/01/20 Rehabbed apartment 1 block from Pink line - Property Id: 279228

Freshly rehabbed two bed, one bath apartment in great Pilsen location, feet from Harrison Park and one block north of the Damen Pink Line (five stops to the Loop.) Southern exposure with great natural light. High ceilings, brand new flooring, cabinets, and appliances, including dishwasher and in unit washer/ dryer. Large 1000 sq ft basement storage area included, accessible from the unit. The picture of the kitchen is from another project from the developer. More pictures coming soon.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 W 19th St 1F have any available units?
2004 W 19th St 1F has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 W 19th St 1F have?
Some of 2004 W 19th St 1F's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 W 19th St 1F currently offering any rent specials?
2004 W 19th St 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 W 19th St 1F pet-friendly?
No, 2004 W 19th St 1F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2004 W 19th St 1F offer parking?
No, 2004 W 19th St 1F does not offer parking.
Does 2004 W 19th St 1F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2004 W 19th St 1F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 W 19th St 1F have a pool?
No, 2004 W 19th St 1F does not have a pool.
Does 2004 W 19th St 1F have accessible units?
No, 2004 W 19th St 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 W 19th St 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 W 19th St 1F has units with dishwashers.
