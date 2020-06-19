All apartments in Chicago
1960 North Lincoln Park West
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:26 PM

1960 North Lincoln Park West

1960 North Lincoln Avenue · (312) 286-7402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1960 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3010 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
pool
garage
internet access
On a clear day, you can see Indiana & Michigan from your balcony! Large one bedroom plus den in popular Lincoln Park high rise. White kitchen with granite counters. Thermopane windows keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. (Not all units in the building have this!). Custom central air system keeps you cool in the summer. Rent includes heat, cable, internet. Resort like amenities: outdoor pool, health club, 24 hr doorman, drycleaners. 22 & 36 bus at front door. 151 & 156 Bus stop a short walk away. Parking available, typically $250 a month. Park and Zoo across the street. Walk to Lake, CTA and all the fun restaurants & shops in Lincoln Park & Old Town. Sorry, no pets. *** Not available until Mid-August ***.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 North Lincoln Park West have any available units?
1960 North Lincoln Park West has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1960 North Lincoln Park West have?
Some of 1960 North Lincoln Park West's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 North Lincoln Park West currently offering any rent specials?
1960 North Lincoln Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 North Lincoln Park West pet-friendly?
No, 1960 North Lincoln Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1960 North Lincoln Park West offer parking?
Yes, 1960 North Lincoln Park West does offer parking.
Does 1960 North Lincoln Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 North Lincoln Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 North Lincoln Park West have a pool?
Yes, 1960 North Lincoln Park West has a pool.
Does 1960 North Lincoln Park West have accessible units?
No, 1960 North Lincoln Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 North Lincoln Park West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 North Lincoln Park West does not have units with dishwashers.
