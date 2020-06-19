1960 North Lincoln Park West

Amenities

On a clear day, you can see Indiana & Michigan from your balcony! Large one bedroom plus den in popular Lincoln Park high rise. White kitchen with granite counters. Thermopane windows keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. (Not all units in the building have this!). Custom central air system keeps you cool in the summer. Rent includes heat, cable, internet. Resort like amenities: outdoor pool, health club, 24 hr doorman, drycleaners. 22 & 36 bus at front door. 151 & 156 Bus stop a short walk away. Parking available, typically $250 a month. Park and Zoo across the street. Walk to Lake, CTA and all the fun restaurants & shops in Lincoln Park & Old Town. Sorry, no pets. *** Not available until Mid-August ***.