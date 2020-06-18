1959 W Melrose

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool internet access

All Utilities Included except cable and internet!! Good quality Roscoe Village loft-style apartment. Beautiful new kitchen, with new modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, lighting, new designer bathroom with whirlpool tub, in-unknit full washer and dryer, lots of great closet space. big open floorplan with a loft feel. Close to restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. First floor, entry on the Damen side of building. Don't miss this!

cbrd102130