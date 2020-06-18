All apartments in Chicago
1959 W Melrose
Last updated March 24 2020 at 2:38 AM

1959 W Melrose

1959 West Melrose Street · (815) 735-0586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1959 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL 60657
North Center

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
All Utilities Included except cable and internet!! Good quality Roscoe Village loft-style apartment. Beautiful new kitchen, with new modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, lighting, new designer bathroom with whirlpool tub, in-unknit full washer and dryer, lots of great closet space. big open floorplan with a loft feel. Close to restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. First floor, entry on the Damen side of building. Don't miss this!
cbrd102130

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1959 W Melrose have any available units?
1959 W Melrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1959 W Melrose have?
Some of 1959 W Melrose's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1959 W Melrose currently offering any rent specials?
1959 W Melrose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1959 W Melrose pet-friendly?
No, 1959 W Melrose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1959 W Melrose offer parking?
No, 1959 W Melrose does not offer parking.
Does 1959 W Melrose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1959 W Melrose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1959 W Melrose have a pool?
Yes, 1959 W Melrose has a pool.
Does 1959 W Melrose have accessible units?
No, 1959 W Melrose does not have accessible units.
Does 1959 W Melrose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1959 W Melrose has units with dishwashers.
