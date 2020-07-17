1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Logan Square - New - Laundry - Parking included! - Property Id: 302101



Brand new and absolutely stunning! Live your best life in one of these gorgeous apartments which feature in unit laundry, private outdoor space, video door monitor, upgraded fixtures and appliances, elevated ceilings, modern fireplace wall feature, chef worthy kitchen, and beautiful design. One parking space and storage locker is included with each apartment. Now leasing for July / August lease starts! Secure your spot now. We just started listing and more than half of the apartments have rented !!! Easy application process, no security deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302101

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5879249)