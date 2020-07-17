All apartments in Chicago
1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A

1957 N Fairfield Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1957 N Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Logan Square - New - Laundry - Parking included!

Brand new and absolutely stunning! Live your best life in one of these gorgeous apartments which feature in unit laundry, private outdoor space, video door monitor, upgraded fixtures and appliances, elevated ceilings, modern fireplace wall feature, chef worthy kitchen, and beautiful design. One parking space and storage locker is included with each apartment. Now leasing for July / August lease starts! Secure your spot now. We just started listing and more than half of the apartments have rented !!! Easy application process, no security deposit.
Property Id 302101

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5879249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A have any available units?
1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A have?
Some of 1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A currently offering any rent specials?
1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A pet-friendly?
No, 1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A offer parking?
Yes, 1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A offers parking.
Does 1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A have a pool?
No, 1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A does not have a pool.
Does 1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A have accessible units?
No, 1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1957 N Fairfield Ave 3A has units with dishwashers.
