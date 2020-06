Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance recently renovated

- Washer / Dryer in unit!

- Each of the 3 bedrooms fit Queen beds and have ample closet space

- Remodeled kitchen light granite & mahogany cabinets

- SS appliances w/ dishwasher

- 1 Bathroom - Freshly updated tile

- refinished hard wood floors on main level / Tile & carpet in lower level

- Close to night life, gym & shopping

- park around the corner



- professional management company with over 50 years experience

- 24 hour emergency call center

- no security deposit



Take a tour of a sibling unit (copy and past link)

http://icmproperties.com/videos/3d-virtual-tours.aspx



Great West Lakeview / Roscoe Village location that is about a mile to El and near to multiple bus lines.



Nelson & Damen



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443773 549-5443



To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php



(RLNE3983466)