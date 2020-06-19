1945 W Foster Ave Unit G

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Spacious Recently Renovated 2 Bedroom w/ Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher and Hardwood! - Don't Miss Out! Stylish updated kitchen with Granite and Stainless includes microwave and dishwasher! Recently tiled bathroom! Spacious Recently-Renovated 2 Bedroom steps from tons of Andersonville shops & restaurants, public transit and much more. Includes hardwood floors throughout, beautifully tiled bathroom, stainless appliances, newer cabinets, spacious rooms AND IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER.



600+ Credit Score Required. NO EXCEPTIONS!



NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED!!

$600 Move In Fee



SORRY, NO DOGS. Cat's Welcome.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5760671)