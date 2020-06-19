1945 W Foster Ave Unit G

Amenities
Spacious Recently Renovated 2 Bedroom w/ Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher and Hardwood! - Don't Miss Out! Stylish updated kitchen with Granite and Stainless includes microwave and dishwasher! Recently tiled bathroom! Spacious Recently-Renovated 2 Bedroom steps from tons of Andersonville shops & restaurants, public transit and much more. Includes hardwood floors throughout, beautifully tiled bathroom, stainless appliances, newer cabinets, spacious rooms AND IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER.
600+ Credit Score Required. NO EXCEPTIONS!
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED!!
$600 Move In Fee
SORRY, NO DOGS. Cat's Welcome.
