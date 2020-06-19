All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1945 W Foster Ave Unit G

1945 W Foster Ave · (773) 234-9524
Location

1945 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1945 W Foster Ave Unit G · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Spacious Recently Renovated 2 Bedroom w/ Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher and Hardwood! - Don't Miss Out! Stylish updated kitchen with Granite and Stainless includes microwave and dishwasher! Recently tiled bathroom! Spacious Recently-Renovated 2 Bedroom steps from tons of Andersonville shops & restaurants, public transit and much more. Includes hardwood floors throughout, beautifully tiled bathroom, stainless appliances, newer cabinets, spacious rooms AND IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER.

600+ Credit Score Required. NO EXCEPTIONS!

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED!!
$600 Move In Fee

SORRY, NO DOGS. Cat's Welcome.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5760671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

