Chicago, IL
1943 W Winnemac Ave 3
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:41 AM

1943 W Winnemac Ave 3

1943 West Winnemac Avenue · (262) 864-3505
Location

1943 West Winnemac Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Ravenswood 2 bedroom w/ dishwasher - Property Id: 243041

This is a great apartment in Ravenswood, a short walk to Lincoln Square and Andersonville neighborhoods. It's just off of Winnemac Park which has fields, playground, and jogging paths. The apartment itself has hardwood floors, Central AC and a rehabbed bathroom. There is laundry in the building and cats are allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243041
Property Id 243041

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5646207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 have any available units?
1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 have?
Some of 1943 W Winnemac Ave 3's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1943 W Winnemac Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
