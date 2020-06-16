1943 W Winnemac Ave 3

Amenities
Ravenswood 2 bedroom w/ dishwasher - Property Id: 243041
This is a great apartment in Ravenswood, a short walk to Lincoln Square and Andersonville neighborhoods. It's just off of Winnemac Park which has fields, playground, and jogging paths. The apartment itself has hardwood floors, Central AC and a rehabbed bathroom. There is laundry in the building and cats are allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243041
Property Id 243041
No Dogs Allowed
