All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 194 East Delaware Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
194 East Delaware Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

194 East Delaware Place

194 East Delaware Place · (920) 475-9668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

194 East Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1785 · Avail. now

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
Beautiful unit with updated cabinetry, gorgeous crown molding, modern kitchen, spacious walk-in closet, 9 foot ceilings, granite/quartz countertops. Building amenities include athletic club, outdoor grilling stations, rooftop lounge, bike storage, spacious sun deck, luxurious lobby with coffee bar. Building boasts easy accessibility to Michigan Ave, Oak Street Beach, NW and the Lakefront Trail. Mae Birtch | Leasing Consultant | Downtown Apartment Company LLC. CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING! I work with over 200 buildings & would be happy to find you your new home! My services are entirely FREE to you. Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability & prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/194-e-delaware-pl-chicago-il-60611-usa/1b030d63-87a9-4c49-8e31-d1ba3b7c9c06

(RLNE5824216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 East Delaware Place have any available units?
194 East Delaware Place has a unit available for $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 194 East Delaware Place have?
Some of 194 East Delaware Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 East Delaware Place currently offering any rent specials?
194 East Delaware Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 East Delaware Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 194 East Delaware Place is pet friendly.
Does 194 East Delaware Place offer parking?
No, 194 East Delaware Place does not offer parking.
Does 194 East Delaware Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 East Delaware Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 East Delaware Place have a pool?
No, 194 East Delaware Place does not have a pool.
Does 194 East Delaware Place have accessible units?
No, 194 East Delaware Place does not have accessible units.
Does 194 East Delaware Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 194 East Delaware Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 194 East Delaware Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chestnut Tower
121 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
Sheridan Plaza Apartments
4607 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
Solstice on the Park
1616 East 56th Street
Chicago, IL 60637
5222-38 S Drexel Avenue
5222 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
4917-23 N Hermitage
4917 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
Common Addams
1401 West 15th Street
Chicago, IL 60607
5125 S.kenwood Ave
5125 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity