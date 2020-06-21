194 East Delaware Place

Amenities

Beautiful unit with updated cabinetry, gorgeous crown molding, modern kitchen, spacious walk-in closet, 9 foot ceilings, granite/quartz countertops. Building amenities include athletic club, outdoor grilling stations, rooftop lounge, bike storage, spacious sun deck, luxurious lobby with coffee bar. Building boasts easy accessibility to Michigan Ave, Oak Street Beach, NW and the Lakefront Trail. Mae Birtch | Leasing Consultant | Downtown Apartment Company LLC. CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING! I work with over 200 buildings & would be happy to find you your new home! My services are entirely FREE to you. Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability & prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.



