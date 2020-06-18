All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1929 W Winona St

1929 West Winona Street · (847) 361-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1929 West Winona Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2bedroom/1ba w/ WD in unit - avail now · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Winona/Winchester - Great Ravenswood spot!
NO SECURITY DEPOSITS
IN PERSON SHOWINGS AVAILABLLE

2BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER
AVAIL: NOW
NOW $1775/ month
Pets Policy: Cats OK, no dogs

Wow! Check this out this BRAND NEW Gut rehab 2Bedroom!
Loc: Winona/Winchester in Ravenswood!
about a 10 min walk to Ravenwood Metra or Damen Brown line
Quite tree lined street, great neighborhood

Features -
video tour: https://youtu.be/OKtGEONN8mE
New hardwood floors
In unit washer/dryer
HEAT INCLUDED, water included too
NEW Kitchen, Granite & stainless steel appliance incl Dishwasher
NEW Bathroom, Beautiful tile work
Small Back deck and shared yard space
Ceiling fans
Good closet space
Good sized Queen sized bedrooms
Street parking

2bedrooms - 1 bathroom
Simple walk up building - 2nd floor unit avail
Great location at Winona/Winchester, just a block from Damen or Foster or Wolcott.
The Metra station is on Wolcott a few short blocks away

You will love living here!! Check it out for yourself
Professional management company in business for over four decades!
We OWN and manage all our apartments as we are the landlord
No security deposit! $0
Free Application for tenants - we screen on credit
Building management/bundled services fee $30/month
Admin Fee PER person due at lease signing $350 per person
Cats OK - no dogs. Pet fees apply

VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE!
--> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_skq7PauY6g

Call/email Laura at ICM Properties for a private showing or additional info
847-361-2911
laura@icmproperties.com

Professional management company in business for over four decades since 1966!
We own & manage all of our buildings - skip the Realtor & rent direct from the landlord!
More listings here: https://site.yougotlistings.com/93919

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5662530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 W Winona St have any available units?
1929 W Winona St has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 W Winona St have?
Some of 1929 W Winona St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 W Winona St currently offering any rent specials?
1929 W Winona St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 W Winona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1929 W Winona St is pet friendly.
Does 1929 W Winona St offer parking?
No, 1929 W Winona St does not offer parking.
Does 1929 W Winona St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1929 W Winona St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 W Winona St have a pool?
No, 1929 W Winona St does not have a pool.
Does 1929 W Winona St have accessible units?
No, 1929 W Winona St does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 W Winona St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1929 W Winona St has units with dishwashers.
