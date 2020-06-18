1929 W Winona St

Amenities

Winona/Winchester - Great Ravenswood spot!

NO SECURITY DEPOSITS

IN PERSON SHOWINGS AVAILABLLE



2BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER

AVAIL: NOW

NOW $1775/ month

Pets Policy: Cats OK, no dogs



Wow! Check this out this BRAND NEW Gut rehab 2Bedroom!

Loc: Winona/Winchester in Ravenswood!

about a 10 min walk to Ravenwood Metra or Damen Brown line

Quite tree lined street, great neighborhood



Features -

video tour: https://youtu.be/OKtGEONN8mE

New hardwood floors

In unit washer/dryer

HEAT INCLUDED, water included too

NEW Kitchen, Granite & stainless steel appliance incl Dishwasher

NEW Bathroom, Beautiful tile work

Small Back deck and shared yard space

Ceiling fans

Good closet space

Good sized Queen sized bedrooms

Street parking



2bedrooms - 1 bathroom

Simple walk up building - 2nd floor unit avail

Great location at Winona/Winchester, just a block from Damen or Foster or Wolcott.

The Metra station is on Wolcott a few short blocks away



You will love living here!! Check it out for yourself

Professional management company in business for over four decades!

We OWN and manage all our apartments as we are the landlord

No security deposit! $0

Free Application for tenants - we screen on credit

Building management/bundled services fee $30/month

Admin Fee PER person due at lease signing $350 per person

Cats OK - no dogs. Pet fees apply



VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE!

--> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_skq7PauY6g



Call/email Laura at ICM Properties for a private showing or additional info

847-361-2911

laura@icmproperties.com



Professional management company in business for over four decades since 1966!

We own & manage all of our buildings - skip the Realtor & rent direct from the landlord!

More listings here: https://site.yougotlistings.com/93919



No Dogs Allowed



