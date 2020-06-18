1929 W Winona St

Amenities
Winona/Winchester - Great Ravenswood spot!
NO SECURITY DEPOSITS
IN PERSON SHOWINGS AVAILABLLE
2BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER
AVAIL: NOW
NOW $1775/ month
Pets Policy: Cats OK, no dogs
Wow! Check this out this BRAND NEW Gut rehab 2Bedroom!
Loc: Winona/Winchester in Ravenswood!
about a 10 min walk to Ravenwood Metra or Damen Brown line
Quite tree lined street, great neighborhood
Features -
video tour: https://youtu.be/OKtGEONN8mE
New hardwood floors
In unit washer/dryer
HEAT INCLUDED, water included too
NEW Kitchen, Granite & stainless steel appliance incl Dishwasher
NEW Bathroom, Beautiful tile work
Small Back deck and shared yard space
Ceiling fans
Good closet space
Good sized Queen sized bedrooms
Street parking
2bedrooms - 1 bathroom
Simple walk up building - 2nd floor unit avail
Great location at Winona/Winchester, just a block from Damen or Foster or Wolcott.
The Metra station is on Wolcott a few short blocks away
You will love living here!! Check it out for yourself
Professional management company in business for over four decades!
We OWN and manage all our apartments as we are the landlord
No security deposit! $0
Free Application for tenants - we screen on credit
Building management/bundled services fee $30/month
Admin Fee PER person due at lease signing $350 per person
Cats OK - no dogs. Pet fees apply
VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE!
--> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_skq7PauY6g
Call/email Laura at ICM Properties for a private showing or additional info
847-361-2911
laura@icmproperties.com
Professional management company in business for over four decades since 1966!
We own & manage all of our buildings - skip the Realtor & rent direct from the landlord!
More listings here: https://site.yougotlistings.com/93919
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5662530)