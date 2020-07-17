1923 West Schiller

Amenities

Recently Gut Rehabbed 3B/2B in Bucktown ON WICKER PARK! (1923 Schiller) Available as of August 1st ***Virtual Tour Available*** Features: 2 Private Floors (Duplex Down) Intercom/Secure Entry Hardwood Flooring Throughout New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Laundry in Unit High Ceilings Central Heat and Air Oversized Living/Dining Room Beautiful Bathrooms with Glass Showers Large Bedrooms (1 on upper level, 2 on lower level) Eat-in Kitchen Professionally Managed Building Pet Friendly, No Restrictions No Security Deposit Neighborhood: Location is AMAZING, located right on Wicker Park Steps from Wicker Park dog park, blue line stop, popular Wicker/Bucktown Shopping, Entertainment, Cafe's, 606 trail plus more! Please call OR text Roxanne for showings: 630-338-7917



Terms: One year lease