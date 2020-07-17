All apartments in Chicago
1923 West Schiller
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

1923 West Schiller

1923 West Schiller Street · (630) 338-7917
Location

1923 West Schiller Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Recently Gut Rehabbed 3B/2B in Bucktown ON WICKER PARK! (1923 Schiller) Available as of August 1st ***Virtual Tour Available*** Features: 2 Private Floors (Duplex Down) Intercom/Secure Entry Hardwood Flooring Throughout New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Laundry in Unit High Ceilings Central Heat and Air Oversized Living/Dining Room Beautiful Bathrooms with Glass Showers Large Bedrooms (1 on upper level, 2 on lower level) Eat-in Kitchen Professionally Managed Building Pet Friendly, No Restrictions No Security Deposit Neighborhood: Location is AMAZING, located right on Wicker Park Steps from Wicker Park dog park, blue line stop, popular Wicker/Bucktown Shopping, Entertainment, Cafe's, 606 trail plus more! Please call OR text Roxanne for showings: 630-338-7917

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 West Schiller have any available units?
1923 West Schiller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 West Schiller have?
Some of 1923 West Schiller's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 West Schiller currently offering any rent specials?
1923 West Schiller is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 West Schiller pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 West Schiller is pet friendly.
Does 1923 West Schiller offer parking?
No, 1923 West Schiller does not offer parking.
Does 1923 West Schiller have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1923 West Schiller offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 West Schiller have a pool?
No, 1923 West Schiller does not have a pool.
Does 1923 West Schiller have accessible units?
No, 1923 West Schiller does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 West Schiller have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 West Schiller has units with dishwashers.
