1915 West Diversey Parkway

Amenities
AGENT OWNED. 1800 sqft 3bed/2bth Lincoln Park condo in 1+ rated Prescott Grammar school(top 20 in the state) and Lincoln Park high. Intimate 10 unit building with only 2 units per floor. All concrete construction with concrete between all walls - for very quiet living. Elevator building w/ service from the parking directly to your front door. Highly upgraded unit with detailed trim and window casings, 9ft+ trey ceilings, front room surround sound, custom dry bar, and true 'vented' kitchen. The home is xtra-wide giving space for large dining rm table, side board storage & huge family rm sectional - a true 'heart of the home'. Open concept kitchen w, granite 1.5 inch tops, full height backspalsh, pro-series viking appliances and all custom cabinetry. Gas fireplace w/ flat screen area & 5.1 surround sound incl. Not your average L.P. bedrooms - ample bedrooms sizes w/ prof. organized closets. Full size laundry and gracious master w/ 3 closets and all natural stone spa bath w/sep tub/shwer. Rent includes heat, gas, AC and Electric. Strict 680+ score needed. Available July 1st 2020. 1000 non-refondable move in fee. use link to apply. DOG MUST BE REGISTERED AND RATE - $20 FEE