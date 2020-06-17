All apartments in Chicago
1915 West Diversey Parkway
1915 West Diversey Parkway

1915 W Diversey Pkwy · (800) 795-1010
Location

1915 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
AGENT OWNED. 1800 sqft 3bed/2bth Lincoln Park condo in 1+ rated Prescott Grammar school(top 20 in the state) and Lincoln Park high. Intimate 10 unit building with only 2 units per floor. All concrete construction with concrete between all walls - for very quiet living. Elevator building w/ service from the parking directly to your front door. Highly upgraded unit with detailed trim and window casings, 9ft+ trey ceilings, front room surround sound, custom dry bar, and true 'vented' kitchen. The home is xtra-wide giving space for large dining rm table, side board storage & huge family rm sectional - a true 'heart of the home'. Open concept kitchen w, granite 1.5 inch tops, full height backspalsh, pro-series viking appliances and all custom cabinetry. Gas fireplace w/ flat screen area & 5.1 surround sound incl. Not your average L.P. bedrooms - ample bedrooms sizes w/ prof. organized closets. Full size laundry and gracious master w/ 3 closets and all natural stone spa bath w/sep tub/shwer. Rent includes heat, gas, AC and Electric. Strict 680+ score needed. Available July 1st 2020. 1000 non-refondable move in fee. use link to apply. DOG MUST BE REGISTERED AND RATE - $20 FEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 West Diversey Parkway have any available units?
1915 West Diversey Parkway has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 West Diversey Parkway have?
Some of 1915 West Diversey Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 West Diversey Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1915 West Diversey Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 West Diversey Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 West Diversey Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1915 West Diversey Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1915 West Diversey Parkway does offer parking.
Does 1915 West Diversey Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 West Diversey Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 West Diversey Parkway have a pool?
No, 1915 West Diversey Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1915 West Diversey Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1915 West Diversey Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 West Diversey Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 West Diversey Parkway has units with dishwashers.
