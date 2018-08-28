All apartments in Chicago
Last updated January 12 2020 at 2:46 AM

1910 S INDIANA

1910 South Indiana Avenue · (917) 232-2277
Location

1910 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Big and Bright 2 bed/2 bath loft in Bank Note Place! Parking included~No security deposit!
Gorgeous 2bed/2bath concrete loft at Bank Note Place available 12/15! Tons of light! Take advantage of 12' ceilings with unique terra cotta tiles, exposed brick, concrete pillars, hardwood floors in living area, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large island, wine fridge, in-unit W/D, balcony and central heat/AC. Master suite is fully enclosed with a separate bath tub & shower. Garage parking for one car included! Steps to lake, train, and museum campus. Essy access to Lake Shore Drive and downtown. Pets welcome with $25/month pet rent. Available 12/16.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 S INDIANA have any available units?
1910 S INDIANA has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 S INDIANA have?
Some of 1910 S INDIANA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 S INDIANA currently offering any rent specials?
1910 S INDIANA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 S INDIANA pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 S INDIANA is pet friendly.
Does 1910 S INDIANA offer parking?
Yes, 1910 S INDIANA does offer parking.
Does 1910 S INDIANA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 S INDIANA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 S INDIANA have a pool?
No, 1910 S INDIANA does not have a pool.
Does 1910 S INDIANA have accessible units?
No, 1910 S INDIANA does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 S INDIANA have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 S INDIANA does not have units with dishwashers.
