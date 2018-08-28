1910 S INDIANA

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Big and Bright 2 bed/2 bath loft in Bank Note Place! Parking included~No security deposit!

Gorgeous 2bed/2bath concrete loft at Bank Note Place available 12/15! Tons of light! Take advantage of 12' ceilings with unique terra cotta tiles, exposed brick, concrete pillars, hardwood floors in living area, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large island, wine fridge, in-unit W/D, balcony and central heat/AC. Master suite is fully enclosed with a separate bath tub & shower. Garage parking for one car included! Steps to lake, train, and museum campus. Essy access to Lake Shore Drive and downtown. Pets welcome with $25/month pet rent. Available 12/16.