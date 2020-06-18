All apartments in Chicago
Last updated January 12 2020 at 2:45 AM

1901 W DIVISION

1901 West Division Street · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1901 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bed/2 Bath with Rooftop Deck!
Don't miss out on this incredible three bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Wicker Park! Includes, hardwood floors, plenty of light, central air, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Large unit with open floor plan with gas fireplace and spacious bedrooms with private master bath and double vanity. Private patio, AND elevator building includes shared rooftop deck great for outdoor relaxing! Indoor heated parking included with separate storage cage in garage. Pets are case by case. Enjoy everything Wicker Park has to offer with shopping, dining and the blue line CTA, all nearby. Also, very easy access to the 90/94 expressway. Available Oct 1. Minimum 12 month lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 W DIVISION have any available units?
1901 W DIVISION doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 W DIVISION have?
Some of 1901 W DIVISION's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 W DIVISION currently offering any rent specials?
1901 W DIVISION isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 W DIVISION pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 W DIVISION is pet friendly.
Does 1901 W DIVISION offer parking?
Yes, 1901 W DIVISION does offer parking.
Does 1901 W DIVISION have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 W DIVISION does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 W DIVISION have a pool?
No, 1901 W DIVISION does not have a pool.
Does 1901 W DIVISION have accessible units?
No, 1901 W DIVISION does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 W DIVISION have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 W DIVISION does not have units with dishwashers.
