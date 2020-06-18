1901 W DIVISION

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bed/2 Bath with Rooftop Deck!

Don't miss out on this incredible three bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Wicker Park! Includes, hardwood floors, plenty of light, central air, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Large unit with open floor plan with gas fireplace and spacious bedrooms with private master bath and double vanity. Private patio, AND elevator building includes shared rooftop deck great for outdoor relaxing! Indoor heated parking included with separate storage cage in garage. Pets are case by case. Enjoy everything Wicker Park has to offer with shopping, dining and the blue line CTA, all nearby. Also, very easy access to the 90/94 expressway. Available Oct 1. Minimum 12 month lease term.