Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Bright North Center 2bed/2bath With Parking! - Property Id: 263376



Fantastic affordable 2bed/2bath in incredible North Center location walking distance from Brown Line CTA trains and one block from Trader Joe's. One parking spot included in rent!



Contact Rikki Mueller at 857-225-0029 to schedule a showing.



Apartment features:

Parking spot included in rent

Large windows and lots of natural light

Open living/dining area

Rehabbed kitchen with dishwasher and island

Hardwood flooring

Private back deck

Master bedroom with en suite master bath

Ceiling fans

Laundry in building

Transit nearby



$70 application fee per adult occupant. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable. One month security deposit and 1st month rent due at time of signing the lease. $250 non refundable pet fee (if applicable)



Pet Policy:

Cats allowed



Rikki Mueller

857-225-0029

JMG Management Inc.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263376

No Dogs Allowed



