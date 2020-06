Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed parking stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 bed 2 bath / No Move in Fees! $900 value! W/D ! - Property Id: 267814



Please call or text Chris for a virtual tour today! 630-750-6090



Awesome location right on the tree-lined boulevard of Logan Square, this recent gut-rehab 3 Bedroom 2 bath garden level unit is a STEAL!



Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new Italian-imported cabinetry. Bathrooms with limestone finishes, living/dining room area and washer/dryer IN UNIT! One parking space (gated) in rear included in rent price!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267814

Property Id 267814



(RLNE5804065)