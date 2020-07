Amenities

Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA single family home on a quiet tree-lined street in Lakeview. This house has it all - an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a DW, new bathrooms, big bedrooms, CAC, gorgeous hwd floors/wood trim, WD, high ceilings, lots of natural light, front porch and a big back yard and it's pet friendly and available now.



Terms: One year lease