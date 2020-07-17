1836 W Lawrence Ave

Amenities
SPACIOUS RAVENSWOOD TWO BEDROOM W HEAT INCLUDED - Property Id: 295767
Location: 1836 W Lawrence, Ravenswood, 60640
Rent: $1585
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING
- Walk to Brown Line, Metra, Marianos, CVS, restaurants etc
- Bedrooms can fit queen/king size beds
- Kitchen has white appliances including dishwasher and microwave
- Hardwood flooring throughout
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295767
Property Id 295767
(RLNE5901591)