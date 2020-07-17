All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1836 W Lawrence Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1836 W Lawrence Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

1836 W Lawrence Ave

1836 W Lawrence Ave · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1836 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1585 · Avail. now

$1,585

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
SPACIOUS RAVENSWOOD TWO BEDROOM W HEAT INCLUDED - Property Id: 295767

Location: 1836 W Lawrence, Ravenswood, 60640
Rent: $1585
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- Walk to Brown Line, Metra, Marianos, CVS, restaurants etc
- Bedrooms can fit queen/king size beds
- Kitchen has white appliances including dishwasher and microwave
- Hardwood flooring throughout

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295767
Property Id 295767

(RLNE5901591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 W Lawrence Ave have any available units?
1836 W Lawrence Ave has a unit available for $1,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 W Lawrence Ave have?
Some of 1836 W Lawrence Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 W Lawrence Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1836 W Lawrence Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 W Lawrence Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 W Lawrence Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1836 W Lawrence Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1836 W Lawrence Ave offers parking.
Does 1836 W Lawrence Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 W Lawrence Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 W Lawrence Ave have a pool?
No, 1836 W Lawrence Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1836 W Lawrence Ave have accessible units?
No, 1836 W Lawrence Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 W Lawrence Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 W Lawrence Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1836 W Lawrence Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Melrose Shores
520 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
5425 N Clark St
5425 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
2850 N Sheridan Rd
2850 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
5125 S.kenwood Ave
5125 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1632 W. Belmont
1632 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity