Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 Bed! Laundry in Unit & Back Deck! - Property Id: 291907



This beautiful Lincoln Park 2 bedroom/1 bath features a massive living room complete with vaulted ceilings, large windows, and an additional skylight! Apartment features a fully functional bar, complete with running water and built-in shelving units! Equally spacious bedrooms both provide for ample closet space. Enjoy the perks of in-unit washer and dryer machines as well as access to a rear deck space off of the kitchen.



**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE**



Leopoldo Gutierrez



Leasing Agent

Cell: (786) 622-6882

Office: (773) 782-1000

leopoldo@liveherehomes.com

liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291907

Property Id 291907



(RLNE5825323)