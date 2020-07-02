1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry internet access

Big split two bedroom apartment located on a quiet Pilsen street. Great location with the CTA 18th Pink Line station just a 2 minute walk away.



Hardwood flooring throughout. Central heat and AC. Modern glass and ceramic tiled bathroom. Organized closet in each bedroom, one is 6'x6'!. Stainless steel fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave in the kitchen. Layout is very open. In building laundry.



DUE TO COVID19 IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE NOT ALLOWED. EMAIL OR CALL FOR VIDEO TOUR. THANK YOU!



- New electric and plumbing

- New central heat and A/C

- Newer windows

- Basement storage included



Leasing requirements:

- House broken pets allowed with no additional rent or fee

- First month's rent

- NO security deposit collected, only a move-in fee

- Non-refundable application fee $50/per applicant

- Verifiable income and previous landlord recommendations

- Good credit history with recent timely payments

- Tenant pays heat and utilities



Property is owned by a Illinois Licensed Real Estate Agent:

Nathan Harvey

(773) 575-5306



As required by State and Federal law; Section 8 Applicants Welcome

8 Unit Multi-Family