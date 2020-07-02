All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:40 AM

1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1

1830 West 17th Street · (773) 575-5306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1830 West 17th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
internet access
Big split two bedroom apartment located on a quiet Pilsen street. Great location with the CTA 18th Pink Line station just a 2 minute walk away.

Hardwood flooring throughout. Central heat and AC. Modern glass and ceramic tiled bathroom. Organized closet in each bedroom, one is 6'x6'!. Stainless steel fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave in the kitchen. Layout is very open. In building laundry.

DUE TO COVID19 IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE NOT ALLOWED. EMAIL OR CALL FOR VIDEO TOUR. THANK YOU!

- New electric and plumbing
- New central heat and A/C
- Newer windows
- Basement storage included

Leasing requirements:
- House broken pets allowed with no additional rent or fee
- First month's rent
- NO security deposit collected, only a move-in fee
- Non-refundable application fee $50/per applicant
- Verifiable income and previous landlord recommendations
- Good credit history with recent timely payments
- Tenant pays heat and utilities

Property is owned by a Illinois Licensed Real Estate Agent:
Nathan Harvey
(773) 575-5306

As required by State and Federal law; Section 8 Applicants Welcome
8 Unit Multi-Family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 have any available units?
1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 have?
Some of 1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 offer parking?
No, 1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 have a pool?
No, 1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 have accessible units?
No, 1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 W 17th Street - Coach 1 has units with dishwashers.
