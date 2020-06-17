1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W

Amenities
Unit 1W Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bed, 1 Bath in Ravenswood - Property Id: 280704
Spacious apartment located in Ravenswood, near the Montrose Brown line stop. Remodeled in 2018, this spacious apartment offers a large family room that overlooks Sunnyside street and large windows allowing plenty of natural sunlight. Kitchen and bath have been remodeled and updated with stainless steel appliances.
Features Include:
- Hardwood floor throughout
- Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, and a full island
- Back porch off kitchen
- Laundry in basement
- Large private storage room in basement
- Radiator heat; *Heat is included
Video tour is available, contact for more information!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280704
Property Id 280704
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5781839)