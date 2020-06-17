All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W

1765 West Sunnyside Avenue · (630) 812-8256
Location

1765 West Sunnyside Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1W · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 1W Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bed, 1 Bath in Ravenswood - Property Id: 280704

Spacious apartment located in Ravenswood, near the Montrose Brown line stop. Remodeled in 2018, this spacious apartment offers a large family room that overlooks Sunnyside street and large windows allowing plenty of natural sunlight. Kitchen and bath have been remodeled and updated with stainless steel appliances.

Features Include:
- Hardwood floor throughout
- Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, and a full island
- Back porch off kitchen
- Laundry in basement
- Large private storage room in basement
- Radiator heat; *Heat is included

Video tour is available, contact for more information!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280704
Property Id 280704

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5781839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W have any available units?
1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W have?
Some of 1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W currently offering any rent specials?
1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W pet-friendly?
No, 1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W offer parking?
No, 1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W does not offer parking.
Does 1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W have a pool?
No, 1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W does not have a pool.
Does 1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W have accessible units?
No, 1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W has units with dishwashers.
