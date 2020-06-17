1765 W Sunnyside Ave 1W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit 1W Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bed, 1 Bath in Ravenswood - Property Id: 280704



Spacious apartment located in Ravenswood, near the Montrose Brown line stop. Remodeled in 2018, this spacious apartment offers a large family room that overlooks Sunnyside street and large windows allowing plenty of natural sunlight. Kitchen and bath have been remodeled and updated with stainless steel appliances.



Features Include:

- Hardwood floor throughout

- Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, and a full island

- Back porch off kitchen

- Laundry in basement

- Large private storage room in basement

- Radiator heat; *Heat is included



Video tour is available, contact for more information!

No Dogs Allowed



