All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1764 Northshore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1764 Northshore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1764 Northshore

1764 W North Shore Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1764 W North Shore Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Extra Large Bright and Clean 1 bedroom with Living room & dining room, tons of closet space, new oven, modern bathroom, bike room and laundry on premise. Near SS&C Electric and Warren Park Golf Course on quiet street.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1764 Northshore have any available units?
1764 Northshore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1764 Northshore have?
Some of 1764 Northshore's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1764 Northshore currently offering any rent specials?
1764 Northshore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1764 Northshore pet-friendly?
No, 1764 Northshore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1764 Northshore offer parking?
No, 1764 Northshore does not offer parking.
Does 1764 Northshore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1764 Northshore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1764 Northshore have a pool?
No, 1764 Northshore does not have a pool.
Does 1764 Northshore have accessible units?
No, 1764 Northshore does not have accessible units.
Does 1764 Northshore have units with dishwashers?
No, 1764 Northshore does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eden Commons
2701 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
1022 N Damen Ave
1022 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
1369 E. Hyde Park Blvd
1369 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Wave Lakeview
420 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2047 North Hoyne Ave.
2047 N Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
The Renaissance
901 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
Aurelien
833 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60610
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College