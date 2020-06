Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Spacious (9) room DUPLEX



Beautiful Duplex Apartment

Just blocks from the beach and close to downtown area.

Andersonville shopping area at walking distance.

First floor and Garden Apartment both have their own bedroom and bathroom.

Enclosed yard! Pets welcomed!!

A few Blocks away from Metra train station and red line el station.

