Chicago, IL
1737 N Paulina St 203
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1737 N Paulina St 203

1737 North Paulina Street · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1737 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bed Courtyard Loft - Property Id: 219420

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Courtyard Loft with Enclosed Bedrooms!
This beautiful brick and timber loft has one covered parking space included! Over 1650 sqft and soaring timber ceiling you won't feel cramped. New stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a double sided fireplace. Both bedrooms are fully enclosed and massive. Each of the bedrooms have ample natural light and walk-in closets complete with custom built-ins. The master bedroom has a fireplace and en-suite! Prime location close to Metra, Damen Blue line, Interstate, 606, Walsh Park, and all Bucktown and Wicker Park have to offer!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219420
Property Id 219420

(RLNE5625277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 N Paulina St 203 have any available units?
1737 N Paulina St 203 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 N Paulina St 203 have?
Some of 1737 N Paulina St 203's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 N Paulina St 203 currently offering any rent specials?
1737 N Paulina St 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 N Paulina St 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1737 N Paulina St 203 is pet friendly.
Does 1737 N Paulina St 203 offer parking?
Yes, 1737 N Paulina St 203 does offer parking.
Does 1737 N Paulina St 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1737 N Paulina St 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 N Paulina St 203 have a pool?
No, 1737 N Paulina St 203 does not have a pool.
Does 1737 N Paulina St 203 have accessible units?
No, 1737 N Paulina St 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 N Paulina St 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 N Paulina St 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
