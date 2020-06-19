Amenities

HEAT, WATER AND WI-FI INCLUDED! WESTE EDGEWATER ! - Property Id: 245444



Location: 1735 W Bryn Mawr ave, Edgewater, 60660

Rent: $1250

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Included



Pictures may be fo a similar unit!

Water, heat, storage and Wi-Fi are included in monthly rent. Parking spot is free for one year. Call to schedule a showing today!



VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!!!



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245444

