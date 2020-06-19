Amenities
HEAT, WATER AND WI-FI INCLUDED! WESTE EDGEWATER ! - Property Id: 245444
Location: 1735 W Bryn Mawr ave, Edgewater, 60660
Rent: $1250
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Included
Pictures may be fo a similar unit!
Water, heat, storage and Wi-Fi are included in monthly rent. Parking spot is free for one year. Call to schedule a showing today!
VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!!!
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245444
(RLNE5856863)