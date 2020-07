Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Move in fee waived for 7/15 lease!



This one bedroom, one bathroom apartment features a large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and tile floors. The building has a shared back yard with a two decks and also a laundry room. Parking available. Steps from the Kimball entrance to the 606 trail. Pets welcome. Available July 15. Central heat, heat/gas included for just a $35 per month utility fee!

6 unit multi-family building