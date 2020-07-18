All apartments in Chicago
1719 West Bryn Mawr
1719 West Bryn Mawr

1719 West Bryn Mawr Avenue · (312) 316-9925
Location

1719 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This recently rehabbed 2BR/1BA is on a quiet tree-lined street in a great Andersonville location - just steps to shopping, dining, transportation and more!! This spacious unit features a new kitchen with DW and stainless steel appliances, an updated bath, good sized bedrooms with a ceiling fan in each, hwd floors, separate living room and dining room, a working fireplace, big private deck , laundry in the building, HEAT INCLUDED, pets negotiable, off-street parking for rent and it's available now.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 West Bryn Mawr have any available units?
1719 West Bryn Mawr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 West Bryn Mawr have?
Some of 1719 West Bryn Mawr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 West Bryn Mawr currently offering any rent specials?
1719 West Bryn Mawr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 West Bryn Mawr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 West Bryn Mawr is pet friendly.
Does 1719 West Bryn Mawr offer parking?
Yes, 1719 West Bryn Mawr offers parking.
Does 1719 West Bryn Mawr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 West Bryn Mawr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 West Bryn Mawr have a pool?
No, 1719 West Bryn Mawr does not have a pool.
Does 1719 West Bryn Mawr have accessible units?
No, 1719 West Bryn Mawr does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 West Bryn Mawr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 West Bryn Mawr has units with dishwashers.
