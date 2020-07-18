1719 West Bryn Mawr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This recently rehabbed 2BR/1BA is on a quiet tree-lined street in a great Andersonville location - just steps to shopping, dining, transportation and more!! This spacious unit features a new kitchen with DW and stainless steel appliances, an updated bath, good sized bedrooms with a ceiling fan in each, hwd floors, separate living room and dining room, a working fireplace, big private deck , laundry in the building, HEAT INCLUDED, pets negotiable, off-street parking for rent and it's available now.



Terms: One year lease