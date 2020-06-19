1719 West 18TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Wow, great value here in this fully REMODELED 2 bedroom duplex unit in PRIME Pilsen neighborhood! Located just steps from the train for convenient transportation. Grocery store and laundromat just across the street. This unit offers newly stained hardwood floors, brand NEW kitchen cabinets, with quartz counter tops, and ALL stainless steel appliances. Tons of windows offers a bunch of natural light in unit. Spacious living area, with second floor adding 2 bedrooms. Washer and dryer to be installed in attic for the whole building to use for free! This is a must see!!! $0 move in fee and $0 security deposit promotion. Schedule your tour now!!