Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:30 AM

1719 West 18TH Street

1719 West 18th Street · (630) 697-4540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1719 West 18th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wow, great value here in this fully REMODELED 2 bedroom duplex unit in PRIME Pilsen neighborhood! Located just steps from the train for convenient transportation. Grocery store and laundromat just across the street. This unit offers newly stained hardwood floors, brand NEW kitchen cabinets, with quartz counter tops, and ALL stainless steel appliances. Tons of windows offers a bunch of natural light in unit. Spacious living area, with second floor adding 2 bedrooms. Washer and dryer to be installed in attic for the whole building to use for free! This is a must see!!! $0 move in fee and $0 security deposit promotion. Schedule your tour now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 West 18TH Street have any available units?
1719 West 18TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 West 18TH Street have?
Some of 1719 West 18TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 West 18TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1719 West 18TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 West 18TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1719 West 18TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1719 West 18TH Street offer parking?
No, 1719 West 18TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1719 West 18TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 West 18TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 West 18TH Street have a pool?
No, 1719 West 18TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1719 West 18TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1719 West 18TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 West 18TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 West 18TH Street has units with dishwashers.
